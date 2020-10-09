It’s been three weeks since Cardi B surprised the entertainment world and announced her divorce from Offset. While many thought the Migos rapper was caught cheating again, Cardi B revealed that the reason for their divorce was not infidelity, but rather, it was rooted from the two not seeing eye to eye anymore.

“I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said on Instagram Live last month. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.” While the two may not be in love anymore, Cardi will certainly not stand to see her now ex-husband attacked on social media as she responded to a pair of fans following their comments about Offset.

According to Complex, fans labeled Offset a “bad man,” a comment that pushed the “WAP” rapper to respond and condemn the label. “He a dumbass not a bad man,” she said in now-deleted tweet. “Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. N****s is n**** but a bad personality he not.”

In another deleted tweet, which People captured, a fan told Cardi “We don’t like offset sis and its our right to drag him when we sit fit,” and that seemed to cross the line for Cardi. “I don’t give a f*ck if you don’t like him,” Cardi said in response to the fan. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father I will slap the sh*t out of you in curtesy of Kulture ..If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her sh*t.”

(via Complex and People)

