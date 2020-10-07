Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has had its share of ups and downs, and since they’re both prominent rappers, much of the drama has played out in the public eye. The latest development is that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. It’s been less than a month since that news was revealed, and Cardi is ready to see herself as a single woman again.

Yesterday, she shared a photo of herself in a red, horned costume and wrote, “Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling.” Offset saw the picture and offered a subtle reaction: As HotNewHipHop reports, Offset is among the users who liked the post. The publication also notes that Offset did not like Cardi’s similar follow-up post, which makes no mention of her relationship status.

In an Instagram Live broadcast last month, Cardi revealed her reasoning for filing for divorce, saying, “I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. […] Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man… sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”

