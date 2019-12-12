Offset Says A Juice WRLD Collaboration Will ‘Probably’ Be On Migos’ Next Album

It’s been less than a week since Juice WRLD died, so it may be a bit soon to start thinking about the unreleased music that the rapper left behind. Still, it looks like there is some material of his floating around out there, and one piece of it may end up on the next Migos album.

Offset hopped on Instagram and said that he made a song called “What’s Brackin” with Juice, and that it will “probably” end up on the group’s next album: “I got this song called ‘What’s Brackin’ with him, I’m probably gonna put that sh*t on Culture II. He going apesh*t on that thing.”

He also shared some kind words about Juice and praised his skills and work ethic, saying, “I want to say RIP to my brother Juice, man. It’s sad to lose another talented artist. […] God bless him and his family. Nothing but respect, nothing but respect. He was one of the young n****s that really could flow, though. He could really rap, freestyle, go crazy. His work ethic was crazy. He was serious about his craft.”

Juice’s mother also shared a statement about his death this morning, in which she said, “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”