Following the tragic death of Takeoff yesterday (November 1), the late rapper’s Migos bandmate is appearing to honor his cousin. Though neither Quavo or Offset have spoken out about the loss of Takeoff yet, Offset changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of Takeoff.

Offset changed his profile pic on Instagram to Takeoff 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/u61CnRZXS9 — RapTV (@Rap) November 2, 2022

Over the past few months, there were rumors of a beef between the three Migos, especially as Takeoff and Offset geared up to release their joint album, Only Built For Infinity Links.

Though there may have been tension behind the scenes, Quavo and Takeoff reiterated that they had nothing but love for Offset during an interview with Big Facts last month.

“Family always going to be family,” said Quavo. “We always family. Ain’t nothing gonna change.”

In his final interview with Drink Champs, host NORE offered Takeoff high praise for his bars on the Only Built For Infinity Links album. In the moment, he demanded that he continue to receive his accolades for his work while he was still with us

“Enough is enough,” Takeoff stated. “I’m chill, I’m laid back, but it’s time to pop it, you know what I mean? I mean it’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here. I want ’em right now.”