Offset Reveals The One ‘Culture III’ Track He Can’t Stop Playing

After a long hiatus — perhaps longer than they’d originally intended, thanks to the global pandemic locking down the entertainment industry for over a year — Migos are set to finally release their long-awaited return as a group, Culture III. After announcing the release date — this Friday, June 11 — with a press release paying homage to Michael Jordan, Offset spoke with Billboard‘s Carl Lemarre about the new project and what fans can expect.

“We gotta top Culture and Culture II and that’s not even about first-week sales,” Offset said of the expectations on the new album. “A lot of people get lost in that but it’s about the creativity and the records and what they mean when you talk to me.”

When asked if there was a particular song he couldn’t stop playing, Offset pointed to a track called “Rolling Stone.” “N****s is walking on that sh*t,” he boasted. “You gonna see. Just know, you gonna respect n****s musically so much with what we did with that record, the sound especially.”

Offset also revealed that the album will be “light on the features,” saying the group’s members all “took time out to be at every session.”

Culture III is due 6/11 via Quality Control Music/Capitol Records/Motown. Check out the lead single, “Straightenin,” here.