Offset Is Stockpiling Blunts For His Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans across the country are practicing social distancing. Thankfully, many musicians have offered channels of entertainment for getting through isolating times. Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is posting daily livestream concerts and Charli XCX is hosting a series of livestream segments with guests like Diplo, Clairo, and Kim Petras. While many are finding ways to entertain themselves, others are making sure they are stocked up on essential supplies. Offset and Cardi B are no different: While quarantined in their house, Offset has begun stockpiling blunts.

Cardi B has been very vocal about the coronavirus. The rapper expressed her concerns about the pandemic in a viral video that even scored a remix. And as COVID-19 spreads, the rapper has begun to self-quarantine with her husband Offset. Thankfully, Offset has found a way to keep himself entertained. Cardi shared a video of the rapper piling up on blunts in order to get them through the quarantine. “So f*cking bored,” Cardi said in the video. “Look how bored he is. Look how many blunts he rolled already.” Cardi pans the camera to show a lineup of 15 blunts on the counter as Offset continues to roll.

