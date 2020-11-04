This year marks the first election Offset is able to vote in, and he made sure to celebrate the milestone with his fellow Atlanta residents. In addition to casting his own vote, the Migos rapper stopped by three polling places in the state’s Gwinnett and Fulton counties to provide free meals to people waiting in line to vote. According to TMZ, Offset made the visits with support from The Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s food trucks, two popular Atlanta food businesses known for their cheesesteaks. He also received help from The Lincoln Project and AXSD Media.

Offset also jumped on a truck and grabbed a bullhorn to encourage those who did not vote to do so. “I want to thank y’all for coming out,” the rapper said. “This was a quick lil pop up, it’s all about voting, I voted for the first time today. If you ain’t vote, you should get out there and vote by 7:00.”

The rapper joins Busta Rhymes as artists who surprised residents at polling places in their respective home states. Fresh off his new album, Extinction Level Event 2: Wrath Of God, Busta Rhymes made his way to Harlem’s 125th Street with a DJ and his hype man Spliff Star to play a live performance.

(via TMZ)