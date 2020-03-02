Offset Thanks LL Cool J For Getting Him Cast On ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Sunday night, Offset made his unofficial acting “debut” on the long-running CBS spy-fi procedural NCIS: Los Angeles (he originally appeared as a fictionalized version of himself on Donald Glover’s first season of Atlanta) playing an undercover CIA agent. The role prompted fans to joke on Twitter that he would soon be racking up Emmys, but in all seriousness, Offset himself utilized his own Twitter to thank his predecessor in making the rapper-to-actor switch for helping him through the same transition.

LL Cool J, who has starred on NCIS for 11 seasons after a long and lucrative rap career, praised Offset for curving society’s expectations with his appearance on the show, writing: “Proud of my Lil brother making his dreams happen!!! @OffsetYRN‘s acting debut on tomorrow’s episode of #NCISLA!! When you’re in Hip-Hop, some people only expect you to play a gangster or a thug but my man is breaking type!!! This is just the beginning!! I got you bro!”

Offset responded graciously, thanking LL for setting him up with the opportunity. “THANK YOU BIG BRO FOR BRINGING ME ON THE TEAM,” he wrote. “YOU’RE A MAN OF YOUR WORD. THIS IS A MAJOR HIGHLIGHT OF MY CAREER. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR MAKING THIS EXPERIENCE HAPPEN SCOTT GEMILL, @NCISDIR DENNIS AND THE REST OF THE CREW AT @NCIS_CBS.”

Prior to the episode airing, Offset shared a featurette to his Instagram detailing his transition into the role and how his casting as a deep undercover agent breaks type for rappers making the same jump.

