Getty Image

Lil Nas X has been on a quest to make “Old Town Road” the longest-running No. 1 single of all time, and so far, it’s been a tremendous success. Week by week, the viral hit has kept adding to its total, climbing its way up the all-time list, and now it has reached the top (depending on your definition of “top”).

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 27, “Old Town Road” is once again the No. 1 song in the country, for the 16th week. That means the song is now tied for the most time spent at the top of the chart ever. On one hand, “Old Town Road” isn’t alone in its success, as it is tied with two other songs: “Depacito” by Luis Fonso and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. On the other hand, there is no song that has ever spent more time at No. 1 than “Old Town Road” has. Regardless, Lil Nas X has certainly secured his place in music history with his spectacular accomplishment.