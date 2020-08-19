The last time Open Mike Eagle released a full-length project was back in 2017, when he shared Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. The album was succeeded by his What Happens When I Try To Relax EP the following year, but now the Chicago native is preparing to release his latest full-length project, Anime, Trauma, And Divorce. First, however, is his brand new single, “Bucciariati,” a collaboration with Kari Faux. The track finds Mike slithering through the track’s minimalist production that builds up to engulf the lyrics.

Mike’s latest arrives after he shared another single, “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem),” back in July. As for the new album, Mike spoke about it in a statement, saying the album was a result of a “few personal crises.”

Before the world went to shit I was already in the middle of a few personal crises. Shit had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music. So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them. Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won’t but maybe.

Anime, Trauma, And Divorce will have thirteen songs and features appearances from Video Dave and Lil Ase, in addition to Kari Faux.

Watch the video above to hear “Bucciariati” and check out the tracklist to Anime, Trauma, And Divorce below.

1. “Death Parade”

2. “Headass (Idiot Shinji)” Feat. Video Dave

3. “Sweatpants Spiderman”

4. “Bucciarati” Feat Kari Faux

5. “Asa’s Bop” Feat Lil Ase

6. “The Edge of New Clothes”

7. “Everything Ends Last Year”

8. “The Black Mirror Episode”

9. “Wtf is Self Care”

10. “I’m a Joestar (Black Power Fantasy)”

11. “Airplane Boneyard”

12. “Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (Live From the Joco Cruise)” Feat. Lil Ase

Anime, Trauma, And Divorce is out 10/14 via AutoReverse Records. Pre-order it here.