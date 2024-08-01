Here Are The Osheaga Festival Set Times For 2024

The Osheaga festival is hitting Montreal this weekend from August 2 to 4. Yesterday (July 31), organizers announced a last-minute change: Dominic Fike and Ayra Starr are no longer able to perform, but D4vd and Ray Bull have been added to the lineup. For a closer look at who’s performing when and where, check out the set time schedule highlights below.

Osheaga Festival Set Times For Friday, August 2, 2024 Leading the festival’s opening day are Mannequin Pussy at 3:10 (all times p.m. and ET) on the Coors Light Mountain Stage, Blonde Redhead at 3:50 p.m. on the Bell River Stage, The Japanese House at 4 on the Belairdirect Valley Stage, Sleater-Kinney at 4:35 on the Coors Light Mountain Stage, D4vd at 5:20 on the Bell River Stage, Arlo Parks at 5:30 on the Belairdirect Valley Stage, Teezo Touchdown at 6:15 on the Green Stage, Teddy Swims at 6:55 p.m. on the Bell River Stage, Romy at 7 on the Coca-Cola Island Stage, Skepta at 8:40 on the Belairdirect Valley Stage, and Noah Kahan at 9:25 on the Bell River Stage. Osheaga Festival Set Times For Saturday, August 3, 2024 Highlighting the Saturday lineup are The Linda Lindas at 2:40 on the Belairdirect Valley Stage, Chappell Roan at 3:30 on the Bell River Stage, Denzel Curry at 5:55 on the Coors Light Mountain Stage, Brittany Howard at 6:15 on the Green Stage, Reneé Rapp at 6:45 on the Bell River Stage, T-Pain at 7 on the Belairdirect Valley Stage, The Smashing Pumpkins at 7:45 on the Coors Light Mountain Stage, Labrinth at 8:40 on the Belairdirect Valley Stage, and Green Day at 8:45 on the Bell River Stage.