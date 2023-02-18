Not only did Janelle Monáe make her musical comeback this week with her new single, “Float,” but she made her debut in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last night (February 17).

Monáe was part of Dwyane Wade’s Celebrity All-Star team this year, among the likes of Simu Lu and Alex Toussaint. While Monáe is equally as much of a force in music as much as she is in film, it appears basketball isn’t one of her strong suits.

During the game, Monáe played defense on her counterpart despite her team having possession of the ball on offense. At one point, Wade was heard explaining to Monáe “When we down here, I need you to be ready to score,” according to Rolling Stone.

But all-in-all, it appears Monáe was in good spirits after the game, and even had a good laugh about the whole ordeal.

“I got cut from my team as a kid (it was traumatic!) and now I’m laughing,” said Monáe in a tweet after the game.

Nah fr that was bucket list. I got cut from my team as a kid (it was traumatic!) and now I’m laughing. Thank you @NBAAllStar for having meeeee 😝 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 18, 2023

Before the game, a clip was shared of Monáe dancing to “Float” as a pre-game warm-up.

