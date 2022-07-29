Taylor Swift‘s music has been all over cinema lately, with “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” up in The Summer I Turned Pretty, “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” in a trailer for Spirit Untamed, and “Carolina” in Where The Crawdads Sing.

Now, the pop star’s influence is reaching even further into the film world with “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” and “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version)” will be in DC League Of Super-Pets, which is in theaters as of today. This was confirmed by The Rock and Kevin Hart via TikTok. The Rock captioned his video with, “Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our #DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT!” The “Love Story” singer left a comment, “Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”

@therock Clearly @imkevinhart has problems (being an as*hole) and I don’t think we can solve them 😂 Pumped to have TWO of my friend @Taylor Swift’s tracks in our DCSuperPets! In theaters TONIGHT! #SwiftRock🎶#SevenBucksProd ♬ original sound – The Rock

Swift has been all about surprising her fans lately. Recently, she joined Haim on stage at a show in London and sent the arena. She told the crowd, “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice…it’s nice, it’s very nice. When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, ‘I’m going to have to see that.'”