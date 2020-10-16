All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Ty Dolla Sign dropped off another single from his recently announced album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, PartyNextDoor gave fans a rush of nostalgia with his Partypack EP, and Omarion shared a new song off his upcoming project.

Ty Dolla Sign — “By Yourself” Feat. Jhene Aiko & Mustard Ty Dolla Sign is getting ready to release his next collection of songs in the form of Featuring Ty Dolla Sign this month and ahead of its release, the Los Angeles native offered fans a taste of what’s to come with “By Yourself” featuring Jhene Aiko and Mustard. “The song needed the frequency of a strong woman, so I had to call my sis Jhené who came in and killed it like only she can do,” Ty said in a statement. “‘By Yourself’ is an ode to all the amazing women, especially all the single women and the single mothers, who do this thing called life on their own.” This is the follow-up to his previously released banger “Expensive” featuring Nicki Minaj. PartyNextDoor — Partypack EP Sure, PartyNextDoor released a whole album this year that was riveting in nature but he’s adding pressure to his legacy this week with the release of his Partypack EP featuring six songs that his day one fans know and love. Long gone are the days of hopping on SoundCloud to vibe out to “Persian Rugs” and “Westside District.” Now we just need that Party At 8 project with TM88.

Omarion — “Involved” Omarion dropped off his new single “Involved” and it came with a vibrant visual that stars the R&B singer showing off all his signature dance moves. The song is the follow-up to his previously released track “Can You Hear Me?” featuring T-Pain. Both songs are set to live on his upcoming album The Kinection, which is slated for release on October 30. Mario — Closer To Mars EP Mario’s EP Closer To Mars is here and it’s brimming with five sensual tracks including “Pretty Mouth Magick” and the sultry “Mars.” “I’m excited about this project, but I’m more excited about the journey that I’m on right now as an artist,” he said in a statement. “I recently found out that the name Mario actually means Mars in Latin and this current time period that we’re in is the closest our planet has been to Mars in over 20 years, so it just amazes me as to how my intentions match the times we are in.”

Ayanis — “Ecstasy” Anyanis is freshly coming off her stand out bop “Lil Boi (Big Talk),” which features Jack Harlow on the remix, and now she’s here with her latest release “Ecstasy.” The bubbly number borrows from Pretty Ricky’s 2006 single “On The Hotline” and is expected to land on her forthcoming EP which is set to drop sometime this month. Queen Naija — “Love Language” Queen Naija is continuing to apply pressure to all the R&B girls’ necks and her latest track “Love Language” is more proof as to why everyone needs to pay attention to the bubbling R&B star. The music video was directed by Teyana Taylor and adopts elements of the cult classic film Scarface. The song itself is a baby-making vibe and a must for any sex playlist. Naija’s forthcoming project Missunderstood is slated for arrival on October 30 and is expected to feature not only “Love Language,” but previously released cuts such as “Lie To Me” featuring Lil Durk, too.

Aaria — “Thug Love” Feat. DreamDoll Rising singer Aaria tapped in with DreamDoll to remix an honest and soothing number about her type of man titled “Thug Love.” Soon after the song popped off on its own, a verse from Dreamdoll came as surprise. “I felt that DreamDoll would make a perfect fit for the song and her egotism just brought big empowering vibes to the song,” Aaria said in a statement. Emotional Oranges — “All That” Feat. Channel Tres Enigmatic R&B duo Emotional Oranges is set to release a new EP titled Juicebox sometime next year and this week the pair has shared a piece of what fans can expect with “All That” featuring Channel Tres. “This is what Tokyo, the Gorillaz, and listening to a whole lot of 90’s dance music will do to you,” they said in a statement. “Much love to Channel for blessing the track.”