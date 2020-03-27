PartyNextDoor And Rihanna Share Their Free-Spirted Collaboration, ‘Believe It’

This time a year ago, fans had practically given up their search for PartyNextDoor as the singer was nowhere to be found following his Seven Days EP from 2017. However, to both the surprise and delight of his fans, PartyNextDoor reemerged this past December with two singles, “The News” and “Loyal,” signaling his return to music civilization. Attached to the pair of singles was the announcement that his third studio album, PartyMobile, would arrive the following month. After a couple of delays, the album has finally arrived and it features another artist the music world has been waiting to hear from.

Inviting Rihanna to partake in his grand return, the two singers share their new track, “Believe It.” The song marks their first vocal collaboration together, but PND has provided writing skills to Rihanna a couple of times, most notably for her 2016 hit, “Work,” as well as helping to pen her contribution to DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts.” As for “Believe It,” PND first teased the song in 2019 and fans have been eager for its release ever since. In addition to an appearance from Rihanna, Drake and Bad Bunny also appear on PND’s new album.

To hear from PND and Rihanna, press play on the video above.

PartyMobile is out now via OVO Sound. Get it here.

