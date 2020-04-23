After the spectacular success of the first Instagram Live edition of People’s Party With Talib Kweli featuring The RZA, the show continues this week with another big-name New York rapper: ASAP Mob member ASAP Ferg.

This time around, Kweli will check in with Harlem favorite to discuss the insane success of Ferg’s single, “Plain Jane,” the ASAP Mob’s impact on hip-hop music and fashion, Ferg’s Floor Seats EP, and the music he’s been working on during quarantine, which includes his new single “Value.” Presumably, they’ll also chat about the fan-favorite 2019 film Uncut Gems, in which ASAP Ferg nearly had a role (which ultimately went to The Weeknd). Hopefully, they’ll also get a chance to chat about the wild debate that popped off earlier today about whether ASAP Rocky or Nelly had the bigger impact on the popularity of Nike’s Air Force 1s (hint, hint, wink, wink).

Tune in Friday, April 24 on @UPROXX on Instagram to watch the latest episode of People’s Party Live and see what fun surprises the two New Yorkers have in store.

