Life in quarantine is hard; you’ve got to find ways to fight the boredom and stay entertained while self-isolating indoors. Fortunately, social media and the internet have provided a wealth of options, from living room concerts to beat battles curated by one of hip-hop’s premiere producers. Speaking of “premiere” producers and beat battles, one of the challengers from the most recent Verzuz battle is joining Uproxx’s own entry to the canon of quarantine entertainment as our Brooklyn-bred host with the most takes his show to the streams.

That’s right, People’s Party With Talib Kweli is streaming live this week on Instagram with special guest RZA. RZA, of course, is hot off the eye-opening beat battle with DJ Premier this past weekend and ready to talk all things beats, rhymes, and hip-hop with Kweli — no studio set, no desk, no problem. RZA will also talk meditation, his battle with Premier, and his upcoming projects, along with answering fan questions from the comments.

The show is set to go live Friday, April 17 at 7pm EST/4pm PST on @UPROXX on Instagram.

People’s Party is a weekly interview show hosted by Talib Kweli with big-name guests exploring hip-hop, culture, and politics. Subscribe via Apple, Spotify, or YouTube.