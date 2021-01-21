Chicago musician Peter Cottontale recruited an all-star ensemble of local talent for his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, enlisting Chance The Rapper, The Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras, Cynthia Erivo, and Kofi Lost to perform his Google Year In Search 2020 single “Together.”

Reflecting both the source of the song’s inspiration and its unifying message, all of the performers wear T-shirts with various questions printed on them. The questions include hot button topics from throughout the year like “Why was George Floyd arrested?” “Why are some people asymptomatic?” and “Why is social distance important?” Some of the lyrics appear on the backdrop behind the performers, including during Kofi Lost’s spoken-word segments of the song. Chance comes through to liven the proceedings as the song evolves from a symphony to a classic Chicago House rhythm, while Cynthia Erivo appears in a separately filmed segment against a plain white backdrop.

Chance may soon release new collaborative music thanks to a hilarious exchange on Twitter. Living R&B legend Dionne Warwick roasted the 27-year-old rapper’s name one day shortly before the holidays, leading to Chance telling Colbert the two stars are planning to work together sometime in the future.

Watch Peter Cottontale’s ensemble performance of “Together” above