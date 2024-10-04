Pharrell Williams’ plate is always filled with a new creativity venture. Although this year’s installment of his Something In The Water Festival has been postponed until 2025, the “Airplane Tickets” musician has kept busy with others things. Most recently, his Lego Movie about his life, Piece By Piece, is heading to theaters soon.

But his exploration into animated worlds is far from over. Today (October 4), Pharrell teamed up with Lil Yachty, and Swae Lee for the futuristic new single, “Doodleverse.” On the track, each entertainer lets their imagination run wild while bringing in listeners to an already established animated universe.

“On the other side when you realize that nothin’ is unobtainable / On the other side when you realize that nothin’ is unachievable / On the other side when you realize that dreams are reality / And all the Doodles live happily / And colors blend together magically,” sings the trio.

Pharrell and Lil Yachty expand on that positive momentum on the song’s bridge, singing: “So many things get lost in grey / Like details and things that we’re tryin’ to say / All colors come from black and space / And then make white when they pixelate.”

Listen to Pharrell’s new song “Doodleverse” featuring Lil Yachty and Swae Lee above.