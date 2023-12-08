Pharrell Williams is soaring to new heights with his new single. Tonight (December 8), the prolific producer and hitmaker has shared “Airplane Tickets,” A smooth new collab featuring Rauw Alejandro and Swae Lee.

On the streamy new single, the three fly fellas look to treat their ladies with the finer things, by way of international travel, excursions, and fine fashions.

“I got airplane tickets with your name on them / And, girl, you’re fine by me ’cause you’re good money / Say you’ll fall in love, girl, you might as well / All jokes aside, make you mine for real,” they sing on the song’s chorus.

Pharrell first debuted the song last month at his Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show in Hong Kong. In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Pharrell opened up about his partnership with Louis Vuitton as well as his relationship with fashion as a whole.

“It’s not really about the items—even though we have a lot of items and we make new ones as well,” he said. “It’s about the idea. Trusting the brand that says that they understand what luxury is and how they can better suit your life.”

You can listen to “Airplane Tickets” above.