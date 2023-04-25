Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee got into a serious brawl at Coachella ahead of his performance at the festival. TMZ, who obtained video of the fight, report that Lee and his crew were entering the security checkpoint before things broke out between security guards and those from Lee’s team.

All the while, one of Lee’s own guards went to protect the musician’s baby, who was also present in a car seat.

“As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them. As 1/2 of Rae Sremmurd, he was due to perform on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at 5:55 PM. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage,” Lee’s management shared with the publication, offering more insight into how things went south.

“The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at end of the video in a celebration,” they added.

Thankfully, nobody has seemed to be injured, and Lee — along with Slim Jxmmi and the rest of the Rae Sremmurd setup crew made it into Coachella in time to take the stage.