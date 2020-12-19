Drake and Pusha T’s beef from the summer of 2018 was one of the biggest moments of that year. While most fans were all for the back and forth that ensued between the two rappers, others were disappointed to see things unfold the way that they did. One of those people was Pharrell. The celebrated producer recently stopped by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast and during their three-hour conversation, the Virginia producer revealed that he was not a fan.

“I hate to see what [Pusha] and Drake are going through, or what they went through,” Pharrell said around the 1:11:29 mark of the podcast. “I hated all of it. Every bit of it. It wasn’t good.” He then revealed that he was unaware of Pusha’s strategy for “The Story Of Adidon.” “He knows I would’ve stood in front of him as much as I could, but he’s a different kind of person, he’s a Taurus,” he said. “When you feel like a line is crossed and you take off the gloves, that’s where your brain is at.”

Pharrell added, “It still breaks my heart to this day, because I would’ve loved to have heard those guys on a song together or heard a joint project together. I would’ve loved to twist that,” he said. “By the way, Pusha says Drake’s got bars. When Drake makes something that’s amazing, we talk about it all the time.”

Pharrell was also asked if his relationship with Drake was affected by his close friendship with Pusha. He declined that anything has changed between him and the Toronto rapper, and he revealed that Drake has always had nothing but good things to say about the Virginia native, both in public and in private. “Neither one of them are into problems,” he answered. “They don’t like it and it’s unnecessary but they’re both people when they feel like they’re being pushed to the limit they gotta do what they gotta do.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.