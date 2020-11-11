Pharrell is the latest musician to join the MasterClass ranks, as he has announce that he, MasterClass, and Uninterrupted are teaming up for a new film series, “The Power You Hold.” Today, he shared a six-minute episode titled “Building Empathy.”

The episode is described, “In ‘Building Empathy’ Pharrell Williams tells the story behind Something In The Water, an annual Virginia Beach festival which has transformed a weekend with a long-held negative reputation into one associated with goodwill and empathy.”

I can’t wait for you all to check out the #PowerYouHold film I’ve made with @MasterClass and @Uninterrupted. I believe empathy is one way we can be of service to the world around us. Find out how at https://t.co/olYTJmlSku. pic.twitter.com/lJPNaDx0z1 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 11, 2020

Pharrell starts the video by saying, “We always talk about love and how important love is, but you can’t love someone or something without relating to its existence. And in order to relate, you have to empathize. You have to put yourself in that place. People often say, like, ‘You don’t know what it’s like to be in my shoes.’ Well, that’s the point. You meet people, you enter conversations, you read things, your mind starts to open up, and you start to realize that there’s more going on in the world than you and your dream. So that’s where empathy comes in. That’s where I started to realize I needed to think about things differently.”

A synopsis for the series reads, “Uninterrupted & MasterClass have partnered to launch ‘The Power You Hold,’ a series of films examining issues of social injustice and systemic racism offering education and inspiration on ways to impact change.”

Watch “Building Empathy” above.