In a wild turn of events for the weekend, Pink has reportedly filed legal paperwork against Pharrell Williams through her lawyers, claiming that he should not be allowed to trademark his P.Inc business, according to Rolling Stone.

The pop star registered her stage name as a trademark officially in 2001, but feels that Pharrell’s is too similar to the sound and spelling of hers. Pink’s lawyers now are aiming to have the Trademark Trial And Appeal Board continue to oppose Pharrell’s registration, along with giving her “any and all further relief.”

“[Williams’] P.INC Mark is similar to the PINK Marks in sight, sound, meaning and commercial impression,” the filing reportedly reads. “[Williams] and [Pink’s] goods and services are identical and/or closely related… [Williams] is likely to market and promote its goods through the same channels of trade and to the same consumers as [Pink].”

However, the story doesn’t stop there. Billboard also reported that Victoria’s Secret, known for their ‘PINK’ line, isn’t too pleased with Pharrell possibly getting a trademark either. “Applicant’s mark is highly similar to, and is the phonetic equivalent of, opposer’s ‘PINK’ marks,” the company wrote in their filing against the musician.

As the outlets point out, 2024 has been a journey for Pharrell and trademarks. Chad Hugo, Pharrell’s partner in The Neptunes duo, recently filed and claimed that he “fradulently” took control of their musical trademark, despite splitting “all assets” for decades.

Neither Pharell nor Pink’s team returned Rolling Stone for a request to comment.