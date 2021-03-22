Although the video for Phife’s “Nutshell Pt. 2” was delayed for nearly four years, the fallen hip-hop legend actually does appear in the clip alongside his co-stars Busta Rhymes and Redman. Decked out in his customary New York Knicks orange and blue, Phife delivers his densely-worded verse at a diner with his fellow Big Apple denizens as they flex their way through their freestyle flows and celebrate the late, great Phife.

The video, directed by Tony Reames and produced by Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool, also features cameos from A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip and frequent collaborator Consequence. Phife worked on the video and his upcoming album Forever prior to his death in 2016, with his family praising his efforts in a press release:

“He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

“Nutshell Pt. 2” was rolled out impressively over the last several weeks after being announced in February. It was released the next day, with a lyrics video following shortly after. The video arrives on the fifth anniversary of Phife Dawg’s passing.

Watch Phife’s “Nutshell Pt. 2” video above.