This weekend, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split. Though the couple had only been dating since spring of this year, they got very serious, very fast, amassing a collection of shared possessions and matching tattoos. Davidson had moved into Grande’s Manhattan apartment earlier this year, and given her a reportedly $100k engagement ring when he proposed in June. Through the fallout of the couple’s sad breakup, the fate of one innocent creature has hung in balance — Piggy Smallz, the teacup piglet that the pair adopted several months ago.

Piggy Smallz, who starred in a faux video Grande posted for her song “Breathin,” was beloved by both parents. Along with the several tattoos Davidson got in honor of Grande, the Saturday Night Live star recently tattooed Piggy Smallz’s likeness on his torso. Grande recently created an Instagram page for Piggy, which has 464k followers, despite not having posted any photos yet.

TMZ reports that Piggy will be staying with her pop star mom, since Grande purchased the pig in the first place: “It was really hers from the get-go.” Davidson gets to keep the $100k engagement ring, which he gifted to Grande. Grande and Davidson have been quiet on social media over the past few days, neither one commenting on the breakup.