Pink Sweats Visits A Rose-Hued Utopia In His Sci-Fi ‘Heaven’ Video

Pink Sweats is just days away from the release of his debut album, Pink Planet. To further hype up his forthcoming album, today he released the latest single, “Heaven,” along with a music video. The surreal clip literally visualizes the album’s title, putting the Philadelphia singer on a literal pink planet — all the flora is light rose-tinted — while he’s surrounded by a group of frolicking men, women, and children all wearing matching jumpsuits.

Their celebration is interrupted by the arrival of a spaceship cruising down through the coral-colored clouds, ending the video on something of a cliffhanger. Sweats’ sci-fi themes have shot through plenty of his previous videos, including the ones for “I Know” and “Drama.” Meanwhile, the singer’s prolonged rollout has also included such singles as “17” and “Not Alright” from his The Prelude EP, as well as “At My Worst,” the vibrant soft-soul single to which he later added Bay Area singer Kehlani for the remix.

We’ll see if the Pink Planet narrative extends further when the album drops this Friday, 2/12, on Warner Records — just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can get tickets to the livestream release night concert here.

Watch the “Heaven” video above.

