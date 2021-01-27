Pink Sweats has been building up to the release of his debut album Pink Planet for some time, releasing a steady stream of singles and EPs that have endeared the mellow singer to R&B with his understated, heartfelt production and songwriting. His latest single, “At My Worst,” is a prime example of both, and today, he shares a soulful remix featuring another fan-favorite singer, Kehlani.

The Bay Area vocalist is the perfect foil for Sweats’ velvety tenor, transforming the hopeful ballad into a warm, midtempo duet. While the emotive verses they trade to begin the song are enjoyably relatable, the true magic comes toward the end, when their voices blend like cream and coffee to close out the song on a sunny, hopeful final note.

Kehlani has become something of a go-to feature within the R&B world linking up with Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla Sign, Victoria Monet, Russ, Jhene Aiko, and Rexx Life Raj in her most recent album cycle for It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

Listen to Pink Sweats’ “At My Worst” remix featuring Kehlani above.

Pink Planet is due 2/12 via Atlantic. Get it here.

