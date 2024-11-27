Playboi Carti’s next album is either called Music or I Am Music — he can’t seem to decide which it actually is. Either way, though, fans attending his set at Rolling Loud in Miami on December 15 will be getting the first full listen to the album. On Rolling Loud’s Instagram, a new flyer promises “I AM MUSIC WILL B PLAYED,” although there’s not much information past that. He certainly appeared to be working toward a set built around the album at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival earlier this month, so it seems he certainly has a foundation for it.

Although Carti has been teasing the album for at least two years, but only recently began sharing official singles. In September, he dropped “All Red,” while in January, he unofficially released “Backr00ms” featuring Travis Scott — an unofficial follow-up to his and Travis’ previous collab “Fein,” which has become a fan favorite since its release last year.

Even though he didn’t share a bunch of his own new music, Carti seemed to become pop music’s go-to feature for Gen Z cool factor, teaming up with The Weeknd and Madonna on “Popular” and Camila Cabello on “I Luv It,” before reuniting with The Weeknd on his new single “Timeless.”