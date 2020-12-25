Playboi Carti Just Dropped His Long-Awaited Project ‘Whole Lotta Red’ — Here’s The Full Tracklist

Earlier this week, Playboi Carti announced his long-awaited project Whole Lotta Red would be dropping on Christmas Day. Well, if you leave in EST then it’s officially after midnight and the album is here. Aside from a hotly-anticipated collaboration with Travis Scott on the track “Houdini,” that isn’t here, there’s a few other notable guests, including Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi.

Carti has been teasing this album so long that he dropped artwork back in April that fans thought might indicate was for the project, but turned out to be just a red (heh) herring. Earlier in the day, Carti was reflecting on the fact that it’s been two years since his last release, Die Lit, and letting fans know tonight would be a night for celebration:

iT bEEN 2 YEArS wTF . > — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 24, 2020

wE pARTY HaRD 2 niGHT > — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 24, 2020

Now that the album is officially here, stream it below and check out the full tracklist to get a sense of what the album will be like.

1. “Rockstar Made”

2. “Go2DaMoon” (Feat. Kanye West)

3. “Stop breathing”

4. “Been!”

5. “JumpOutTheHouse”

6. “M3tamorphosis” (Feat. Kid Cudi)

7. “Slay3r”

8. “No Sl33p”

9. “New Tank”

10. “Teen X” (Feat. Future)

11. “Meh”

12. “Vamp Anthem”

13. “New N3eon”

14. “Control”

15. “Punk Monk”

16. “On That Time”

17. “King Vamp”

18. “Place”

19. “Sky”

20. “Over”

21. “ILoveUIHateU”

22. “Die4Guy”

23. “Not Playing”

24. “F33l Lik3 Dyin”

Hey, we’ve all got the long Christmas holiday to soak the whole thing in.