Polo G Bought His Mom A House Bigger Than His

Windy City rap upstart Polo G is barely old enough to buy himself an alcoholic drink, but that didn’t stop him from buying his mom a house bigger than his. The “Pop Out” rapper boasted of his accomplishment on Twitter, adding a sobbing emoji to underline the poignant nature of the moment.

Lol I just bought my mama a crib bigger then mines wtf😭 — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, his mom Stacia Mac went a step further — as proud parents tend to do — showing off the house on Instagram. Mac, who is also Polo’s manager, posted a detailed explanation of the promise he made to her at the outset of his rap career. “He promised he’d create a life for our family free of struggle and/or lack,” she wrote, expressing her approval of him delivering on that promise. “September 2020. Today my son purchased my dream home! I showed him the home and he didn’t flinch. His response was ‘What you need?’”

She continued, “To say I’m appreciative is an understatement. Thank you, son! Thank you for being a man of your word. Thank you for giving me things, that at times, I was unable to provide you or myself. I love you and I’m eternally grateful.” She also thanked the realtor, with whom she took a commemorative photo that she also shared in the slideshow.

Mac previously told DJBooth she’d given her son an ultimatum about his rap career — either make it big in a year or go to college. He was able to secure his major-label deal in less than a year, and now, just two years later, purchase both himself and his mom homes far from the Chicago trenches he raps about. Don’t be surprised if his follow-up to The GOAT sounds way different. Check out his celebratory post for his own home purchase below.