Three of hip-hop’s hottest young guns link up to challenge the teachers’ authority in the riotous “Go Stupid” video. Chicago’s Polo G, Memphis’ NLE Choppa, and North Carolina’s Stunna 4 Vegas are all very much on the rise, and in their new video, they make use of a Mike Will Made-It-Tay Keith co-production to show off their rhyme chops while tearing it up on campus with a rowdy, Michael Garcia-directed video.

Despite NLE Choppa’s claims that “I don’t even like rappin’,” it’s clear that all three artists actually love rhyming and work pretty hard at it, splitting three chatterbox verses and eschewing a chorus altogether. The video begins with Polo pulling up outside the school in his Lamborghini, strolling into a classroom, and setting off a rambunctious reaction among the students. Meanwhile, Stunna and Polo oversee a food fight in the cafeteria — from a safe enough distance to avoid being splattered themselves, naturally — then all three rappers take over the gym for NLE Choppa’s section of the song, holding a wild pep rally. Even the teachers give in and get involved, which leads to some hilarious dances.

Watch the “Go Stupid” video above.

