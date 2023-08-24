Polo G‘s Los Angeles home was raided by police on Wednesday (August 23) for a search in connection to a robbery. The rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen later shared a statement saying the search was only conducted to “verify” that Polo G isn’t a convicted felon. Now, though, the story continues.

XXL reported today (August 24) that last night, Polo G and his brother, rapper Trench Baby, were arrested for kidnapping, robbery, and assault charges. He was taken into custody and booked by the Burbank, California Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told the publication, “Last night, Mr. Taurus Bartlett (Polo G) and his brother, Mr. Taurean Bartlett (Trench Baby), were arrested and booked on kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon charges. The charges stem from a report filed in April of this year in which Taurus and Taurean Bartlett were listed as suspects.”

The statement continued, “Once Mr. Taurus and Taurean Bartlett were released from LAPD’s custody on unrelated charges, Burbank PD investigators were standing by to take them into custody on the Burbank case. They were taken into custody without incident and have since been released on $100,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.”