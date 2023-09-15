Why Was Polo G’s ‘Hood Poet’ Delayed?

“Barely Holdin’ On” rapper Polo G has quickly become one of the leaders of rap’s new school. Since the release of his debut album, Die A Legend, in 2019, the Chicago native hasn’t deviated from his annual tradition of dropping a new project for fans. However, that could change this year. So, why is Polo G’s forthcoming album, Hood Poet, being delayed?

On August 12, Polo G took to his official Instagram page to announce the album (which at the time was scheduled for Friday, September 15) via a new diamond necklace with accent lavender stones, an elaborate pendant, and other tricked-out personal modifications made by IceBox Diamonds & Watches. However, by September 9, he stunned fans when he revealed that the project was no longer dropping.

Yesterday (September 14), in an exchange on X (formerly Twitter), Polo G gave supporters more insight into why he ultimately decided to delay the album. When asked outright by a follower, Polo G replied, “[I] was going through some sh*t, gang. We are still pushing [forward] though. You know that.”

Although Polo G did not state specifics, the sh*t he’s referring to could be tied to his recent arrest (August 23) on alleged kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon charges. If Polo G is tied up in a legal battle of this magnitude, it would greatly hinder his ability to tour and travel for press.

Following the incident, Polo G’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement regarding his arrest. Read the complete statement below.