Polo G Announced The Dates For His 2024 ‘HOOD POET Tour’

Just two weeks ago, on August 9, Polo G released his long-awaited fourth studio album, HOOD POET, after it was pushed back due to his recent legal troubles. The album, which features 42 Dugg, Fridayy, Future, G Herbo, GloRilla, Hunxho, Lil Durk, Offset, and The Kid Laroi, was supported by the singles “BBarely Holdin’ On,” “Angels In The Sky,” and “We Uh Shoot” with Lil Durk, and now, Polo has announced the dates for its accompanying tour.
Tickets for the HOOD POET Tour will go on sale on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM local time, with presales Wednesday, August 21. You can find more info at polocapalot.com. See below for the dates.
Polo G HOOD POET Tour Dates
10/24 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater Minneapolis ^
10/29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre^
10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant^
11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom^
110/2 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^
11/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe^
110/4 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit^
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL^
11/07 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square !
11/08 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster !
11/09 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom !
11/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater !
11/11 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston !
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia !
11/14 – Washington, DC@– Echostage !
11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz !
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !
11/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte !
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans @
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center @
11/22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater @
11/23 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom @
11/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego ^
11/27 – San Francisco, CA @– The Midway ^
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
^ With Support From VonOff1700, Skylar Blatt, Scorey, and TwoTime
! With Support From VonOff1700, Diany Dior, Scorey and TwoTime
@ With Support From VonOff1700, Scorey and TwoTime