Polo G Announced The Dates For His 2024 ‘HOOD POET Tour’

Just two weeks ago, on August 9, Polo G released his long-awaited fourth studio album, HOOD POET, after it was pushed back due to his recent legal troubles. The album, which features 42 Dugg, Fridayy, Future, G Herbo, GloRilla, Hunxho, Lil Durk, Offset, and The Kid Laroi, was supported by the singles “BBarely Holdin’ On,” “Angels In The Sky,” and “We Uh Shoot” with Lil Durk, and now, Polo has announced the dates for its accompanying tour.

Tickets for the HOOD POET Tour will go on sale on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM local time, with presales Wednesday, August 21. You can find more info at polocapalot.com. See below for the dates.