Polo G Speaks Out On Twitter For The First Time Following His Arrest In Miami

Polo G’s celebratory weekend came to a rather quick end as the rapper was arrested in Miami following an album release party he held for his new full-length effort, Hall Of Fame. The rapper was pulled over with his mother and manager, Stacia Mac, his younger brother, and security personnel as they were driving in a vehicle. According to Billboard and documents provided by Miami police, the rapper was stopped in order to be searched for weapons as a cop suspected they might be carrying some because they heard a passenger say the vehicle they were riding in was bulletproof.

When the officers stopped the vehicle, they asked all the occupants to step out and this is when the alleged altercation between Polo G and the cops ensued. Officers Brandon Carrero and Joseph Acuna “ended up in a struggle on the ground” with the rapper who also struck the former in the head, chin, forehead, and cheek during the incident, according to the arrest report. The rapper would be taken into custody and hit with a number of charges.

After posting a $19,500 bond, Polo G took to Twitter to speak out about the matter for the first time.

“1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet,” he wrote before following it up with a second tweet adding, “They playin foul in Miami & dat sh*t been like that for a minute.”

Polo G’s charges include battery against a police officer, public servant/influence performance threat, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief.

