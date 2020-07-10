The LAPD Has Revealed More Details About Pop Smoke’s Murder Suspects

After making five arrests in connection with the murder of Brooklyn drill rapper Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles Police Department has revealed the names of the adult suspects, as well as the charges against all five of the suspects and their bail amounts.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020

Yesterday, it was reported that LAPD had arrested three adult men and two juveniles after serving several search warrants in the LA area. While the juvenile’s names are still being kept under wraps as is standard procedure, the LAPD’s Twitter account revealed that the three adults are listed as Corey Walker, Keandre D. Rogers, and Jaquan Murphy. Walker and Rogers, as well as the two juveniles, were booked for murder, while Murphy was booked for attempted murder.

UPDATE: The three adult suspects are listed by name as—Suspect 1: Corey Walker, Supect 2: Keandre D. Rodgers and Suspect 3: Jaquan Murphy. https://t.co/qn5oR7OxdX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 10, 2020

Suspects 1 and 2—as well as the two juvenile suspects—were booked for 187(a) PC- Murder, and bail was set for all at $1,000,000 for the two adults. Suspect 3 was booked for 664/187(a) PC- Attempted Murder, and bail was also set at $1,000,000. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 10, 2020

The Los Angeles Times‘ crime reporter also revealed yesterday that police believe that none of the suspects actually knew Pop Smoke; rather, they got the address of the Hollywood Hills home he was renting from an Instagram post, confirming a theory that emerged in the wake of Pop’s death.

Surveillance video confirmed that five people broke into the house late at night in what was thought to be a targeted hit. Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, released last Friday.