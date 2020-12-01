It’s officially the first day of December, which means people are getting into the holiday spirit — and so is Pornhub, apparently. The popular pornographic website is ringing in the jolly season with a new soundtrack of X-rated festive songs from some popular artists.

Pornhub unveiled their mixtape XXXMas, which is available on all major streaming services. It boasts seven tracks with titles like “Holiday Freak Sh*t,” “Ho,” “Vixen,” and “Stuff Our Stockings Santa” by rappers Young MA, Sukihana, ASAP Ferg, Rubi Rose, and more.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Pornhub has made a holiday album. Last year was their first-ever X-rated holiday album, which featured tracks by Blac Chyna, Lil Xan, and Asian Doll. Pornhub even launched their own record label back in 2014 and has since worked with Waka Flocka Flame, Flo Rida, and many more.

This is also not the first time a rapper has been involved in a project with the pornographic site. Back in 2018, Kanye West was tapped to be Pornhub’s creative director for their annual Pornhub Awards. The rapper designed the ceremony’s dildo-shaped trophies, brainstormed a line of merch for the site, and even had all the presenters decked out in Yeezy clothing.

Speaking about the project, Pornhub Vice President Corey Price said their goal is to spread holiday cheer: “We’re excited to bring some holiday cheer to our fans with our ‘XXXmas’ holiday album. It’s a star-studded lineup featuring some of today’s most popular musicians.”

Listen to Pornhub’s XXXMas album above.