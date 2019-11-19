Post Malone Announces New 2020 ‘Runaway’ Tour Dates With Swae Lee

In September, Post Malone embarked on his “Runaway” tour, joined by his “Sunflower” co-star Swae Lee. The final show of that stretch of dates goes down tomorrow night (November 20) at The Forum in Los Angeles, but that won’t be the end of Malone and Lee touring together: Malone has announced a new run of “Runaway” tour dates, on which he’ll again be joined by Lee (for all but a few shows), as well as Tyla Yaweh.

The 2020 leg of the tour covers some of the same ground as his 2019 dates, and includes stops in St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding recently became the longest-running No. 1 album of the year.

Check out Malone’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/04/2020 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

02/05/2020 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

02/07/2020 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/09/2020 — Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

02/11/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/12/2020 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

02/14/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/16/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

02/18/2020 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/19/2020 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

02/21/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/22/2020 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

02/24/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/27/2020 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/29/2020 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/01/2020 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/03/2020 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

03/04/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/06/2020 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

03/09/2020 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/10/2020 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

03/12/2020 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/14/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/15/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena *

03/17/2020 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

03/19/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/21/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

* Swae Lee not performing