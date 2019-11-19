Post Malone Announces New 2020 ‘Runaway’ Tour Dates With Swae Lee

In September, Post Malone embarked on his “Runaway” tour, joined by his “Sunflower” co-star Swae Lee. The final show of that stretch of dates goes down tomorrow night (November 20) at The Forum in Los Angeles, but that won’t be the end of Malone and Lee touring together: Malone has announced a new run of “Runaway” tour dates, on which he’ll again be joined by Lee (for all but a few shows), as well as Tyla Yaweh.
The 2020 leg of the tour covers some of the same ground as his 2019 dates, and includes stops in St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding recently became the longest-running No. 1 album of the year.
Check out Malone’s upcoming tour dates below.
02/04/2020 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
02/05/2020 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/07/2020 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/09/2020 — Indianapolis, IN @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
02/11/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/12/2020 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
02/14/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/16/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
02/18/2020 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/19/2020 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
02/21/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/22/2020 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
02/24/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/27/2020 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/29/2020 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/01/2020 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/03/2020 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
03/04/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/06/2020 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
03/09/2020 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/10/2020 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
03/12/2020 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/14/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/15/2020 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena *
03/17/2020 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *
03/19/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/21/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
* Swae Lee not performing