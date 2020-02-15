Drake Made A Surprise Appearance At Post Malone’s Concert In Toronto

Among the many things we know about Drake, one thing that is certain is his infinite love for his hometown of Toronto. From the countless references to the city in his music to hosting his OVO Fest there for the last 10 years (minus 2018), Drake has made a continued effort to show love to the city that calls his Raptors home. This can also be assumed as the reason why Drake is more than happy to make a few surprise appearances at the concerts of his colleagues in his city.

Continuing this theme, Drake once again surprised fans at last night’s Post Malone concert in Toronto. Upon taking the stage, Drake began with “Life Is Good” as fans screamed in disbelief at their luck of catching the Toronto rap star live in action, but it wasn’t just hi and bye for the two high-profile musical acts.

Video also showed Drake and Post Malone engaging in a friendly game of beer pong backstage at the show, so it seems he stuck around for at least a while.

Drake recently surprised his hometown fans back in December after he made an unexpected appearance at DaBaby’s Toronto show as part of his Kirk Tour. At this point any hip hop show you attend in Toronto has a good chance you might also catch a Drake song or two, free with your purchase.