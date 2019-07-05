Post Malone Comes Back From The Dead In His Cinematic ‘Goodbyes’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This week, Post Malone began teasing a new song called “Goodbyes” with promotional art that looks like a poster from a 1970s horror movie. Now the song is out, and it turns out the teaser was appropriate, as Malone also shared a cinematic video for the Young Thug-featuring track.

GOODBYES JULY 5 MIDNIGHT EST pic.twitter.com/BIuEsWzmdp — Posty (@PostMalone) July 1, 2019

In the clip, Malone finds himself at the wrong end of an altercation, which leads to him getting stabbed. That doesn’t mean he’s done, though, as he comes back to life in zombie form and finds his killer. The video also stars Kathryn Newton, who is known for her roles in Big Little Lies and Detective Pikachu.

Malone references Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the song’s lyrics, singing in the first verse, “Me and Kurt feel the same, too much pleasure is pain / My girl spites me in vain, all I do is complain / She needs something to change, need to take off the edge.”

This isn’t the first time Malone and Thug have worked together, as Malone is credited as a producer on Thug’s “Me Or Us,” from his 2018 mixtape Beautiful Thugger Girls. Post also co-wrote and co-produced the song with Louis Bell, with whom he also collaborated on hits like “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Better Now.”

Watch the video for “Goodbyes” above.