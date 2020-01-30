Post Malone Tells Us His Super Bowl Pick And The Origins Of His Alter Ego, Post Limon

Even though Post Malone‘s beloved Dallas Cowboys missed the NFL playoffs for the second time in three years, the 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and rapper is still looking forward to the big game. For one thing, he’s a huge football fan in general, often wagering money on the outcomes of games with his pals in the music business. For another, the Super Bowl means Super Bowl ads, which means Post Malone gets to debut his new alter ego, Post Limón, during a new spot cooked up by Doritos to promote the snack company’s latest flavor, Flamin’ Hot Limón. Here’s the aforementioned spot below…

Watching Post in the commercial, you get the impression that he’s having the time of his life, spraying a CGI Doritos gun(!) in the foyer of a massive mansion, getting a bold, new (fake) tattoo of a chip on his face to go with his impressive previously existing collection, and (cough) donning an eye-popping, Don Limón-emblazoned vaquero suit, all to the tune of his Hollywood’s Bleeding hit, “Wow.” Then again, he always seems like he’s having a blast — that’s part of his appeal.

He even sounded like he was having a good time during a phone interview with Uproxx to discuss the sponsorship, a rarity among many entertainers. Of course, he was also more than happy to break down his pick to win the Super Bowl, his snack plans for the game — outside of the obvious, of course — and that rumored Eminem collaboration, which he says didn’t happen only because of timing issues between their two releases.

By the way, he was just as surprised by the release of Music To Be Murdered By as the rest of us. Maybe that’s why everyone loves Post — he’s so down-to-earth, it’s virtually impossible to feel any other way.

Tell me about this project and “Post Limon.”

Yeah, so Doritos reached out and said, “Let’s do a campaign, let’s do a commercial.” And I said, “I love Doritos and I could eat a whole bag, so let’s do it.” And they said the new flavor is Hot Limon, and Post Malone and Hot Limon switch over perfectly. It just worked out perfect and I’m really excited for people to try the chips and check out the commercial. We had a lot of fun doing it.

That is very cool. Have you tried them yet?

Oh yes. They are incredible. The purple bag was my favorite until the Hot Limon came out. So now I have a new addiction.

Speaking of your snack addictions, the Super Bowl’s coming out, what’s your favorite snack for the Super Bowl?

Beer.

What kind of beer?

We love the Bud Light, baby. But I think my favorite snack for the Super Bowl has got to be some boneless buffalo wings or something like that. Very simple. I don’t know. My team’s out of the race, but I’m sure we’ll take a second and watch the whole thing and eat some Doritos and some wings and just have a good time.

Who do you think is going to take it this year?

Oh my God, I think the 49ers are scary this year. But I don’t know.

That’s Post Malone’s pick and we’re going to see what happens. Hope you don’t lose any more money on football.

Yeah, don’t listen to my advice.

I would listen to your advice when it comes to music because Beerbongs & Bentleys was the longest-running Billboard 200 album from the last two years or so. And then Hollywood’s Bleeding was the most-streamed of 2019. So how does that feel?