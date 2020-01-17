Ever since Eminem’s 2017 rollout for Revival led to a substandard reception by critics and fans, the Detroit rapper has made it a point to drop his projects without putting so much effort into promotion and more into his lyrics. True to form, he’s released his latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, without warning on a stacked release Friday that also included projects from Dreamville and Mac Miller.

And it’s an absolute beast of a project, too, clocking in at 20 tracks and featuring a star-studded, who’s-who list of guest appearances that includes both Shady affiliates like former Slaughterhouse members Kxng Crooked (fka Crooked I), Royce Da 5’9, and Joell Ortiz and Anderson .Paak, as well as unexpected young gun appearances from Don Toliver, Young M.A., and the late Juice WRLD. But the appearance that hardcore rap fans might be most amped about is track 10, titled “Yah Yah” and featuring Royce, Q-Tip, and the long-awaited reunion between Eminem and Black Thought, who first (and last) traded verses at the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher in 2009. There are also the almost obligatory appearances from frequent collaborators Ed Sheeran and Skylar Grey.

Em sounds revitalized from the first track, comparing himself to Tom Brady and frankly, earning the comparison from a technical standpoint. It remains to be seen how this album will be received by fans. Check it out below.

Music To Be Murdered By is out now on Shady/Aftermath/Interscope. Get it here.

