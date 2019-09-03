Is Post Malone Still A Hip-Hop Outsider?

Getty Image

Arriving as he did at the height of the debate surrounding cultural appropriation in hip-hop, it’s no surprise that Post Malone has become one of music’s most polarizing figures. What is surprising is how popular he’s become in spite of the controversy. With omnivorous musical influences and an affable personality, he quickly became one of rap’s rising stars, so much so that his upcoming album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, is one of the genre’s most anticipated projects of 2019 despite featuring some decidedly non-hip-hop guest appearances from names like Ozzy Osbourne.

It’s especially surprising in light of the controversy Post sparked himself when he made disparaging comments about rap music a few months before the release of his sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys. In an interview with Polish outlet NewOnce, Post was recorded saying: “If you’re looking for lyrics, if you’re looking to cry, if you’re looking to think about life, don’t listen to hip-hop. There are great hip-hop songs where they talk about life and they spit that real sh*t, but right now, there’s not a lot of people talking about real sh*t. Whenever I want to cry, whenever I want to sit down and have a nice cry, I’ll listen to some Bob Dylan.”

While much of Post’s success can be attributed to his stylistic variety — Post doesn’t give a damn about genres and neither do most of his fans — his comment was ironic because of the way he made his debut in the spotlight. His first big hit was “White Iverson,” a song that name-checked the NBA player most often credited with bringing hip-hop to the professional basketball league. Post took his share of criticism for the song and its video as well, drawing accusations of cultural appropriation for his cornrowed hair and gold grill. While his Texas upbringing likely helped ensure his fondness for the styles, many felt that Post aped Black culture on his way to pop culture ubiquity.