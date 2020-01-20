Post Malone has spent a lot of time on TV in recent years. He headlined the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special last month, he has done some performing on televised award shows, and he has popped up on The Tonight Show on multiple occasions to do things like visit Medieval Times and eat at Olive Garden. Now, he is ready for the big screen. It was announced in 2018 that he would join Mark Wahlberg in a movie that was then titled Wonderland. Today, the first trailer for the film, which is now called Spenser Confidential, was released.

The film is an adaptation of the Ace Atkins-penned series of detective novels that follows a character named Spenser. Malone is not hard to spot in the trailer, as he shows up multiple times, including in the very first scene. On the day Spenser (played by Wahlberg) is set to be released from prison, Malone’s character and others start a fight with him, which leads to Malone getting a table shoved into his stomach.

Aside from Malone and Wahlberg, the film also features Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and others. At the end of the trailer, Malone is credited by his legal name, Austin Post.

This is Malone’s first time in a significant movie role, although it’s not actually his first film credit: His and Swae Lee’s song “Sunflower” was the breakout hit from the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, and in the movie, Malone also voices a character credited as Brooklyn Bystander.

Spenser Confidential premieres on Netflix on March 6. Watch the trailer above.