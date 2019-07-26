Getty Image

Post Malone’s status as a rapper is pretty iffy from day to day, but if there’s one thing he’s mastered from his peers, it’s the album announcement. Rappers are fond of sharing news about their new projects — a habit that has backfired in the past but is mostly useful for building a critical mass of buzz around upcoming releases — and Posty is no exception. During a recent show in Wyoming, he took a pause between songs to apologize for the hoarseness of his voice, explaining that he’d been in the studio for a marathon recording session for three days.

“I have some pretty f*cking awesome news,” he said. “The reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album and I think it’s gonna be pretty g*ddamn awesome.” The crowed seems pretty amped about the news as well and while the clip above cuts off before he reveals anything else, it’s probably safe to assume the album will be out before the end of the year.

Post’s been slow-rolling a potential new project for a while now, releasing the haunting video for “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug earlier this month after riding the “Wow.” wave with a video featuring a dancer who went viral with some impressive choreography. Post is also currently on his Runaway Tour featuring “Sunflower” collaborator Swae Lee, which hopefully helps him pay off his $20,000 bet with YG.