Post Malone And Ozzy Osbourne Team Up Again, This Time On Osbourne’s ‘It’s A Raid’

Tomorrow (February 21), Ozzy Osbourne is set to drop Ordinary Man, his first solo album since 2010’s Scream, and his first album overall since Black Sabbath’s 2013 record, 13. The day before the release, he found a great way to bring attention to the album: Today, he shared “It’s A Raid,” a new song featuring Post Malone.

Osbourne recently guested on Malone’s song “Take What You Want,” so Malone returned the favor here. The aggressive, rapid-fire rock track isn’t exactly Malone’s regular wheelhouse, but he’s far from sounding out of place. He sings on his verse, “Outside my window, there’s a silhouette / My rifle’s right beside my bed / Hold on, I’m runnin’ out of cigarettes / F*ck.”

Osbourne previously said that prior to working with Malone, he didn’t even know who he was. He also credited the collaboration with kickstarting his own new album: “I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want,’ so I did, and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today.”

Listen to “It’s A Raid” above.

Ordinary Man is out 02/21 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.