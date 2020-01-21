Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Ozzy Osbourne turned 71 years old in December, and unfortunately, the Black Sabbath leader has been dealing with health issues in recent years. He talked about it on Good Morning America today, revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking with Robin Roberts (alongside his wife, Sharon Osbourne), Ozzy said, “It’s been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.” Sharon then jumped in, “It’s PRKN2, which is a form of Parkinson’s. There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private health battle with Parkinson's disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

He went on to describe how he’s feeling, saying, “I’m on a host of medications, mainly for this surgery. I got numbness down this arm from the surgery, my legs feel… going cold. I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Ozzy also spoke about why he decided to share his diagnosis now, saying, “I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore, ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

Watch the interview above.