About a year ago, it was revealed that Post Malone was starting his own cannabis company, Shaboink. In recent days, Malone planned to relaunch the entity as a lifestyle brand, but in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he decided to do something different. Now, Shaboink is back, and they’re partnering with Direct Relief to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors and nurses, with 40,000 N95 face masks being donated to healthcare workers across the country.

Malone told Rolling Stone, “I’ve been working with my team on a number of unreleased products that fit into my lifestyle that I can’t wait to share with my fans, [but] when faced with COVID-19, I knew it was important to pivot to products that could help us stay clean now, so we can get back to shaboink’ing later. […] I just wanted to make something that’s fun, and Shaboink is about having fun at all times. We’re all in a pretty sh*tty time right now but we’ll get through it; let’s keep clean and kick this thing’s ass.”

On top of that, the Shaboink website offers “Clean Kits,” boxes that include things like face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes, and more, so check that out here.