Post Malone Is The Top-Charting Artist For The Second Year In A Row

As the year begins to near a close, the music world is reflecting on all that 2020 had to offer. Uproxx rounded up the best albums and the best songs of the year this week, but we’re not the only ones compiling impressive releases. Billboard is looking back at the artists who secured No. 1s on their charts this year, and 2020 sees Post Malone as their top-charting artist for the second year in a row.

Per Billboard‘s year-end report, Posty has gone back-to-back as the top-charting artist. His charting success is thanks to the continued interest in his 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the 200 Albums chart in September of 2019, and continued to remain in the top ten for the entire 52-week 2020 charting period.

Along with being top artist of the year, Posty’s Hollywood’s Bleeding was also the top album of 2020. The rapper is the first artist since Adele in 2016 to have the top album and also be Billboard‘s top artist. Posty’s consecutive top-charting artist win also takes a page out of Adele’s playbook. He is the first since Adele to be the top-charting artist back-to-back, after Adele claimed the feat in 2011 and 2012.

Though this is the rapper’s second year as the top artist, Posty has managed to place at least one album in the top ten year-end 200 Albums chart for four consecutive years. Last year, his Beerbongs & Bentleys landed at No. 5 at the 2019’s close, and it was at No. 3 at the end of 2018. His album Stoney was at No. 8 in 2018 and came in at No. 7 in 2017.

Despite not putting out an album in 2020, the rapper has appeared on a couple of singles. Posty lent a verse on Tyla Yaweh’s track “Tommy Lee,” which he performed at the BMAs this year, as well as Ty Dolla Sign’s “Spicy,” which he recently starred in a video for.